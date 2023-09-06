Spurs respond to Robbie Williams' 'Ange-ball' chant with ultimate gift

Tottenham Hotspur has responded after Robbie Williams released a cover of his hit song 'Angels', but changed the words to 'Ange-ball' in dedication to manager, Ange Postecoglou.

"Guess I'm a Spurs fan now then", the artist joked at the end of the video - and the team have now made sure he is.

Williams filmed himself in a recent update showing that Tottenham Hotspur had sent him and his wife, Ayda, matching football shirts.

