French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati has seen his Olympic dreams go up in smoke after his manhood cost him a medal but he can rest easy as he has become an instant online star.

The 21-year-old French athlete was attempting to clear the 5.70 metre mark on his third at the Paris games but failed to do and he can blame a sensitive part of his body for the result.

Even though Ammirati had made it over the bars his own genitals caught the bar on the way down, thus knocking it off and eliminating him from any potential medal hopes.

The Frenchman had already cleared two heights up to that point but his own penis, potentially being too big, squandered any hopes of him finishing in a prominent position.. He wound up finishing 12th in Group A with a height of 5.60.

Due to the Olympics being one of the most watched events on the planet right now, Ammirati's unfortunate incident went viral with social media users in hysterics.

As you can imagine, the jokes wrote themselves. One person said: "Anthony Ammirati is having a "hard" time during his jump."

Another joked: "Anthony Ammirati I have read the subliminal signals you were directing to me during your failed olympic pole vaulting routine. I am on a plane to Charles de Gaulle now to accept your hand in marriage."

A third said: "Anthony Ammirati should’ve consulted a drag queen before doing this earlier."

However, the viral moment might actually pay dividends for Ammirati whose Instagram page has received a significant uptake in interest and now has more than 11,000 followers, at the time of writing.

The pole vault final will now take place on Monday.

