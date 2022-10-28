Manchester United's Brazilian winger Antony has sparked a huge debate amongst football fans after he whipped out his trademark spin trick during his team's 3-0 Europa League win over Sheriff Tiraspol.

The 22-year-old who was signed from Ajax in the summer has made a promising start to life at Old Trafford scoring 3 goals in his first 11 games for the club.

However, the young star has a penchant for trickery and pulled off his double-rotation spin against the team from Transnistria after 37 minutes while the score was still at 0-0. Although he managed to effortlessly pull off the maneuver what happened afterward left a lot to be desired as he put his pass straight out of play for a goal kick.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Antony was then substituted at half-time, although United coach Erik Ten Hag has denied that the piece of showboating was the reason why the player was hooked.

However, this minor moment in the match has since taken on a life of its own and has sparked a massive debate on social media.

A lot of fans appear to like the Brazilian's trickery with some comparing him to the great Ronaldinho.

























Whereas others found it "disrespectful" or "pointless".





















Others just thought it was hilarious.





















At the end of the day, Antony's little skill has gotten people talking but it remains to be seen whether he'll do it again. Man United's next game is against West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.