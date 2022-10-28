Manchester United's Brazilian winger Antony has sparked a huge debate amongst football fans after he whipped out his trademark spin trick during his team's 3-0 Europa League win over Sheriff Tiraspol.
The 22-year-old who was signed from Ajax in the summer has made a promising start to life at Old Trafford scoring 3 goals in his first 11 games for the club.
However, the young star has a penchant for trickery and pulled off his double-rotation spin against the team from Transnistria after 37 minutes while the score was still at 0-0. Although he managed to effortlessly pull off the maneuver what happened afterward left a lot to be desired as he put his pass straight out of play for a goal kick.
Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Antony was then substituted at half-time, although United coach Erik Ten Hag has denied that the piece of showboating was the reason why the player was hooked.
However, this minor moment in the match has since taken on a life of its own and has sparked a massive debate on social media.
A lot of fans appear to like the Brazilian's trickery with some comparing him to the great Ronaldinho.
\u201cAntony amazing skill vs FC Sheriff \ud83e\udd75\ud83d\ude2e\u200d\ud83d\udca8\ud83d\ude31\ud83d\ude30\ud83e\udd2f The new Ronaldinho ?\u201d— Marcgros Peus \ud83e\udd19\ud83d\ude39\ud83c\udf55\ud83c\udf54 (@Marcgros Peus \ud83e\udd19\ud83d\ude39\ud83c\udf55\ud83c\udf54) 1666900474
\u201cScara Ngobese walked so Antony could run\n\nA trailblazer..\u201d— Thomas Mlambo (@Thomas Mlambo) 1666938825
\u201cAntony show boy \ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02\n\nhttps://t.co/B9sWfUzUdO\u201d— George Addo Jnr (@George Addo Jnr) 1666939191
\u201cThing is, what Antony did might be unnecessary and a bit disrespectful but the fans who have paid to watch this game will remember it and talk about it afterwards.\u201d— Simon Stone (@Simon Stone) 1666899749
\u201cAt the time I thought Antony's spin was pretty pointless.\n\nBut on reflection it's wound so many people up I think he should do it more often.\u201d— Andy (@Andy) 1666946883
\u201cListen, I\u2019ve had to suffer Lingard and Pereira for years. Antony can do what he wants.\u201d— Gaz (@Gaz) 1666906157
Whereas others found it "disrespectful" or "pointless".
\u201c\ud83d\udde3\ufe0f \u201cHe would be getting a fleeing. It\u2019s disrespectful, I don\u2019t know what he\u2019s thinking? Unnecessary nonsense. He gave the ball away two seconds later, kicked it straight out so come on... Grow up a bit.\u201d \n\nIan Holloway on the trademark Antony spin.\u2122\ufe0f\ud83c\udde7\ud83c\uddf7\u201d— Football Daily (@Football Daily) 1666948849
\u201cAntony\u2019s spin might just be the most pointless skill I\u2019ve ever seen in my life.\u201d— Owuraku Ampofo (@Owuraku Ampofo) 1666901402
\u201c"It's not skill or entertainment, it's just being a clown!" \ud83d\ude02\n\nPaul Scholes and Owen Hargreaves joke about who wants to see Antony's showboating antics... \ud83d\udc40\n\n\ud83c\udf99\ufe0f @julesbreach\u201d— Football on BT Sport (@Football on BT Sport) 1666906297
Others just thought it was hilarious.
\u201cHopefully Antony does an extra couple of spins at the weekend just to top it off\u201d— \u2018 (@\u2018) 1666907349
\u201cAntony, Sancho, and Ronaldo arguing about how to do useless spins\u201d— steven Klopp (@steven Klopp) 1666901594
\u201cMan United legends watching Antony doing the 360 spin\u201d— mo \ud83c\udf65 (@mo \ud83c\udf65) 1666900959
\u201cThis Antony guy is so hilarious.\nhttps://t.co/M1XNhTFHrV\u201d— Matthew (@Matthew) 1666899701
\u201cAntony in the Antony in the\n Northern Southern\n Hemisphere Hemisphere\u201d— Jonny Sharples (@Jonny Sharples) 1666903682
At the end of the day, Antony's little skill has gotten people talking but it remains to be seen whether he'll do it again. Man United's next game is against West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.