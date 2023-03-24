Argentina squad called 'embarrassing' for recreating infamous Emi Martinez celebration

You might think Emi Martinez’s infamous celebration after winning the Golden Glove Award at the World Cup would be something most people would regret.

However, it looks like he’s still proud of the bizarre pose he pulled after winning the biggest prize in the game – and so are his teammates.

Argentina players recreated the celebration in their first home game since winning the World Cup last year on Thursday night (March 23) against Panama.

Despite the widespread backlash it received last year, Martinez and his teammates all performed the celebration and turned their trophies into a phallic symbol on the night.

It might be the most uncool thing we’ve ever seen on a football pitch, but each to their own we guess.

The gesture split opinion online once again, and most seemed critical of the poses.

“Not even tryna be a hater, but that's lowkey embarrassing idk why,” one wrote.

“Shameful behavior,” another said.

One more wrote: “Trash, unless you are under 15 years old this is not funny.”

Others were more supportive, with a user writing: “That's the way it should be. They don't care what haters say.”



Martinez was a key player in Argentina’s win over France in the World Cup final, with the Aston Villa keeper making an important save to prevent Randal Kolo Muani scoring.

Argentina were playing at home for the first time since lifting the World Cup and they won 2-0 in the friendly against Panama, with Thiago Almada and Lionel Messi on the scoresheet.

