Team USA medalist becomes 'free healthcare advocate' after Olympic village experience

A Team USA rugby player has declared herself a free healthcare advocate after making use of the Olympic village facilities for free in Paris.

The Olympics might be over, but for some athletes, the experience was life-changing in more ways than one as it opened their eyes to how other countries approach services like healthcare .

In a series of TikTok videos, Team USA rugby bronze medalist Ariana Ramsey documented the healthcare she was receiving for free during her time in the Olympic village, including dental care, a smear test and an eye appointment.

Much has been covered about the Olympics’ free food, particularly the viral chocolate muffins , but for athletes like Ramsey, the free healthcare was an unexpected bonus.

In one video, Ramsey explained: “Ok y’all, so not only in the village do we have free food, but we have free dental, free healthcare. I literally just got a pap smear for free and I have a dentist appointment and eye exam next week. Like, what?!”

@ariana.ramsey I quite literally love it here. The way the Olympic village has free healthcare, but America doesn’t😣 #o#olympicso#olympicvillageo#olympiant#teamusar#rugbyb#bronzemedalist









@ariana.ramsey And what about it?? Free healthcare in the olympic village, im there 😂😂 #olympicvillage #olympicvillagehealthcare I just had to add this was actually so cute for them to do this with me and they were so sweet!!! shout out to the healthcare workers in the Olympic Village. You guys are amazing and we thank you so much for your service.❤️

In the comments, someone wrote: “Team USA experiencing free healthcare for the first time is a side of TikTok I love, but I wish it wasn't necessary.”

The United States is the only developed country without universal healthcare, so while the idea may not be novel to Europeans, it was something that stuck with Ramsey.

In one video, Ramsey said she was going to make free healthcare in the US her new “fight for action”.

“The fact that I’m actually so excited to be getting free dental is crazy,” Ramsey said. “This is going to be my new fight for action – free healthcare in America. Period.”

She also vented her frustration at the current systems in her home country which means healthcare is not currently universal.

“Anyways, America needs to do better with their healthcare system,” she said. “There’s no reason why me, an American girl, should be so amazed by free healthcare.”

@ariana.ramsey Like yes, I’m fully aware that that should be a standard but it’s not in America due to the systems that are already put in place.

As well as adding she’s a two-time Olympian and bronze medalist, Ramsey described herself as a “Universal Free Healthcare Advocate” in her TikTok bio.

What a journey.

