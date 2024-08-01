Norwegian swimmer Henrik Christiansen has developed an obsession with the chocolate muffins in the Olympic Village and it’s hilariously unfolding on TikTok.

You might think that athletes competing at the Paris 2024 Olympics would be all about healthy eating, but it seems even they can’t resist a delicious sweet treat.

Like many other athletes at the games , Christiansen has taken to TikTok to share some behind-the-scenes content, which seems to now be mainly focused on the cafeteria’s chocolate muffins.

The first reference to them came in a video posted last week as the swimmer reviewed some of the Olympic Village food. He gave the pesto pasta with a pork skewer a 7/10 while the shrimp dumplings got an 8/10. But, the “insane” chocolate muffin received a whopping 11/10.

It seems his obsession developed from there as his next TikTok video, captioned “The single greatest thing about the Olympic Village so far”, was entirely dedicated to the muffins.

@henrikchristians1 The single greatest thing about the Olympic Village so far🤤 #fyp #muffins #olympics #paris2024 #olympictiktok #olympicvillage





They have since made an appearance in the majority of his TikToks, and the three-time Olympian has declared himself “the Olympic muffin man”.

@henrikchristians1 I HEREBY DECLARE MYSELF AS THE OLYMPIC MUFFIN MAN #fyp #olympics #paris2024 #olympictiktok #olympicvillage #muffins @Olympics @paris2024

Christiansen will compete for Norway in the Men’s 1500m freestyle on 3 August, undoubtedly fuelled by the Olympic chocolate muffins which other TikTokers agree look delicious.

“Ok but I get it. Those muffins look life-changing,” one person commented.

Another wrote: “I don't even know what sport you compete in, but I know you love these dang muffins.”

Someone else added: “As a French person I totally understand this addiction these muffins are so freaking good.”

@henrikchristians1 Yet another beautiful day in the Olympic Village #fyp #olympics #paris2024 #olympictiktok #olympicvillage #muffins @Olympics @paris2024

It seems word about the chocolate muffins has spread around the Olympic Village, with other athletes complaining they haven’t been able to try one due to the cafeteria running out.

@henrikchristians1 Muffin reigns supreme #fyp #olympics #paris2024 #olympictiktok #olympicvillage #muffins





In one clip, Christiansen could be seen hilariously hoarding some in his bedside table drawer, so I think we know why.

@henrikchristians1 Guys, I think I have a problem.. #fyp #olympics #paris2024 #olympictiktok #olympicvillage #muffins @Olympics @paris2024

