New Arsenal kit is getting trolled for looking exactly like Lynx Africa

During preparations for the start of a brand new Premier League season, one thing fans have to enjoy while they wait for the action to kick off are the reveals of what kits their team will be wearing.

Every kit for every club always has a mixed response but fans can all agree that some are just better than others.

Arsenal unveiled their home kit months ago and their leaked away kit has been confirmed by Adidas after it was recently revealed on social media.



It's predominantly black with white, green and red detailing - and fans have once again brought up a striking comparison with the colour scheme.

Arsenal's kit looks a lot like Lynx Africa, according to trolls and fans on social media.

X / Twitter account Troll Football posted a side-by-side comparison of the kit next to an image of a can of Lynx Africa deodorant.

A number of fans thought it was funny.

One said the players look "awful" in it.

Another made a joke about Arsenal not being "taken seriously after bottling back-to-back league titles".

One questioned if the kit itself was a joke.

A number of others reacted with laughing emojis.

It wasn't just Troll Football that picked up on it either.

X / Twitter user @DekiKULUSEXY posted a similar comparison which got a similar reaction.

One questioned if Arsenal has an upcoming brand deal with Lynx.

Another joked that being "trophy less has a scent now".

One social media user said the smell of Lynx is a "red flag".

Another said it was a "sad day for Arsenal fans" with a number of others reacting with crying laughing emojis.

