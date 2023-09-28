'Unreal' - Arsenal fans gush over first of its kind kit launch

Arsenal fans have plenty to be happy about right now. Champions League football is back on the menu at the Emirates Stadium and Mikel Arteta's men have just progressed in the Carabao Cup.

And now, the off-the-pitch matter of a new kit launch is raking in some serious plaudits.

Arsenal say the limited edition range - produced in collaboration with Stella McCartney is designed to support their women's team "both off and on the pitch" and the range includes a match jersey, shorts and travel wear in similar accents/colours.

“It’s incredible that it's our own women's kit," said forward Alessia Russo when speaking to the club about the new kit.

"I think that it’s so important and inspirational for young girls and everyone out there to know that the women in this club are super valued."

The Gunners' decision to launch a first-ever women's away kit has attracted a lot of positive attention, especially from fans.

The Gunners will wear the new shirt when they play Manchester United in the WSL on 6 October, which will mark the very first time their women's side have worn a completely separate kit to the men's team.

