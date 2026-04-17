Artwork placed on Murrayfield pitch to mark women’s sport milestone

A giant artwork has been unveiled on the pitch of Murrayfield stadium ahead of a record-breaking match for women’s rugby taking place this weekend.

When Scotland’s women play England’s Red Roses on Saturday, it will be the largest standalone women’s sporting event in Scotland, with more than 25,000 tickets sold.

Ahead of the match, a 100 metre-wide installation called Now We Arrive was placed on the pitch, created by artist Claire Luxton and commissioned by Skyscanner.

The artwork is designed to be viewed from the air (Skyscanner)

The artwork is made of banner material and is designed to be an optical illusion visible from the sky, depicting a rugby ball embedded in the pitch.

It will be removed shortly before the match begins.

Gemma Fay, managing director of women’s rugby at Scottish Rugby, said: “This is a powerful and timely moment for women’s rugby in Scotland.

“With over 25,000 tickets already sold for our game against the Red Roses, this match is not just a record-breaking occasion, it’s a statement of intent about where the women’s game is heading.

“This striking installation captures that perfectly.

“It reflects the inclusivity, innovation and ambition that are driving the growth of women’s sport, not just here in Scotland but globally.

“It’s fantastic to see partners like Skyscanner championing that progress, with a piece that celebrates both our national team’s journey to Scottish Gas Murrayfield and Scotland’s wider influence on the global stage.

She added: “We’re incredibly proud of what this team represents, and this installation is a brilliant way to mark a milestone moment as we continue to accelerate the growth of women’s rugby in Scotland.”

Ms Luxton said: “I wanted the work to feel alive, moving, and powerful, echoing the momentum and this landmark moment for women’s rugby and female sport in Scotland.”