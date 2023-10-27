A young Aston Villa fan looked set for a tearful night when a steward tore away his banner asking for his favourite player’s shirt – but it turned out better than he could have dreamed.

Aston Villa blew away Dutch team AZ Alkmaar at AFAS Stadion on Thursday evening, and one fan was hoping to come away with Moussa Diaby’s shirt.

Goals from Leon Bailey, Youri Tielemans, Ollie Watkins and John McGinn secured a 4-1 victory for Villa.

After the game, manager Unai Emery said: “There were 1,000 fans here helping us and we played 90 minutes, being very competitive.”

But for the young supporter, things looked set to end on a sour note, after a steward ripped the sign down and binned it.

He had even written his message in Diaby’s native French.

The fan was seen with his hands over his face crying as another steward went over to console him.

One person captured the moment on X/Twitter, saying: “That’s unnecessary from the stewards to throw it in the bin.”

Luckily for the boy, things took a turn for the better after news of what had happened made its way to the Aston Villa players.

He was able to meet his hero after the game, as Diaby invited him onto the pitch, took a picture with him and gave him the shirt as a gift.

The lad was grinning from ear to ear as he got a handshake and an embrace from the Frenchman.

It’s the sort of fairytale story the young fan will carry with him for the rest of his life – getting to meet Aston Villa’s star player on a victorious European away night.

The club summed it up perfectly, sharing the clip on X/Twitter, with the caption: “This is what it’s all about.”

