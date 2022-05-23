This is the moment Aston Villa goalkeeper was 'attacked' by pitch invader

Footage shows the moment Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen was allegedly assaulted by a Manchester City fan as they invaded the pitch following a 3-2 defeat in the Premier League.

When asked if his players made it to the dressing room safely, Villa manager Steven Gerrard responded: "The answer is no. My goalkeeper was attacked.

“I think those questions should go to Pep and Manchester City.”

Manchester City has apologised for the incident and assured fans that police are investigating.

