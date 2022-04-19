Tranmere Rovers won 2-0 in their game against Exeter - but it was Tranmere's ball boy who everyone was talking about after his time-wasting tactic caused a confrontation.

It was in the 57th minute of the match at Prenton Park on Monday (April 18) and the ball was out of play. With Tranmere 1-0 ahead, the ball boy decided to delay the League Two match by throwing the ball away which in turn angered Exeter City forward Cheick Diabate.

Footage shows Diabate how he confronted the ball boy and he appeared to shove the young boy with both hands, to which the ball boy matched the footballer's anger and could be seen shouting at the 33-year-old as he tried to get closer to him to have a go.

Soon enough, the linesman separated the two as stewards arrived at the touchline to pull the ball boy away.

Following the incident, the referee booked Diabate for shoving the ball boy.

Exeter City's official Twitter account tweeted about the matter and wrote: "I'm sure a Tranmere ball boy has just been ejected from the ground??? An incident as Cheick went to retrieve the ball from a throw in."

Play then continued with Tranmere winning the match 2-0, but those on Twitter were discussing the ball boy incident.





It's not the first time a footballer and ball boy have fought, footy fans were reminded of the incident back in 2013 when Chelsea were up against Cardiff City in the Capital One Cup semi-final.











When the ball went out of play, Eden Hazard - who was a winger for Chelsea at the time - was keen to resume the match.



But in doing so, Hazard appeared to kick 17-year-old ball boy Charlie Morgan - the son of Swansea director Martin Morgan - in the ribs as he tried to quickly retrieve the ball.

Hazard was then given a red card by referee Chris Foy as Morgan can be seen holding his side in pain. The footballer who now plays for Real Madrid later apologised to Morgan after the match and received an automatic three-match ban as a result.

