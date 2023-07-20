Baseball fans were left open-mouthed as a scoreboard operator displayed a harsh breakup message for a woman named “Becky” on the big screen.

The display at the Colorado Rockies ballpark was meant to show pre-game notes before the match – but instead a searing message for the operator’s presumably now former partner.

“Using a stethoscope to listen to the heart, cardiologists can detect narrow valves, valve leakage, and/or abnormal rhythm,” the screen read.

It added: “Don't bother asking him to check YOUR heart though, Becky.

“That crushed Titanic sub has more life inside it than that collapsed troll cave you call a chest cavity.”

Social media was immediately ablaze with speculation as to who Becky could be. Suzie Hunter, a Rockies reporter, said: “Whoever runs the scoreboard at Coors Field is NOT OKAY."

Fox Sports MLB analyst and podcast host Ben Verlander said: “Becky. We need to talk”.

“This is one hell of a way to get fired,” wrote CBS Sports baseball editor Nick Stellini.

In reality, there may not even be a Becky. The Rockies have been known to run a similar message on the board before.

One Twitter user posted an image of the scoreboard referencing Becky on another occasion.

“Most Coloradans experience ‘Sweater Weather’ up to six months of the year, starting in early September.

“Except my ex-girlfriend, who probably needs a cardigan year-round because of her ice cube of a heart. Seriously, Becky... your insides are so frozen, at this point you should just change your name to Elsa.”

Meanwhile, Baseball Twitter account Eephus Tosser posted four other instances of more-than-suspect “game notes”.

“Moving at a normal pace, it would take 125 hours to walk 500 miles (and another 125 hours to walk 500 more). Baby, I love you, but I'll just go ahead and hop that Southwest flight to Calgary. XXOOXO,” read one message referencing the famous Proclaimers song.

Another one said: “Humans spend about half their waking hours thinking about something other than what they're actually doing in the present. Some methods to pull yourself back into the here & now: -Breathe -Meditate -Do something physical - Just go ahead and check the hockey score, then get back to your Elvis Shake.”

