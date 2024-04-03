Irish basketball teams Limerick Sport Eagles and Portlaoise Panthers have been told to replay the final 0.3 seconds of a second tier playoff quarter-final.

The Eagles beat the Panthers 80-78 in a Division One clash with the winning points coming from a free throw on the final whistle of a game that took place on March 23.

The Panthers appealed the result on the basis there was no time left when the foul took place.

Basketball Ireland says on March 25, the National League Committee (NLC) told the Panthers a referee's decision cannot be overturned and the result would stand - but then incorrectly told the club it had the option to appeal to the National Appeals Committee (NAC).

On March 27, the NAC said the game should be replayed in its entirety.

Basketball Ireland said while it and the NLC acknowledges the decision, the option to appeal was granted in error because on-field refereeing decisions cannot be overturned.

The NLC ruled the fixture will not be replayed in full but the remaining 0.3 seconds will be.

Basketball Ireland said: "This decision made by the NLC - adjudged the competent body as governors of the National League in line with FIBA regulations - invokes clause C.5 of FIBA regulations which states: 'The decision of the competent body is also considered as a field of play rule decision and is not subject to further review or appeal.'

"This ruling by the NLC is taken to ensure the integrity of National League competition."

The final score on the night will still stand, with Limerick leading 80-78 when the final 0.3 seconds of the match will start.

The winning team will advance to the semi-final to play Moy Tolka Rovers with the playoff final to take place at the National Basketball Arena on April 13.

