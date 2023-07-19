Bayern Munich mercilessly smash pre-season opponents 27-0 in 'friendly' match

Pre-season is a good time for managers and players alike to get their eye in, work on their fitness and start the year as they mean to go on.

Rarely, though, is it a chance for clubs to absolutely decimate teams and ground their opponents into the dirt – but that’s exactly what happened when Bayern Munich smashed Rottach-Egern 27-0 in their most recent game.

Yes, 27-0.

The result should not come as a great surprise, especially as Rottach-Egern ply their trade in the ninth tier of German football.

It’s hard to see what either team gets out of such a one-sided game, in truth, but that didn’t stop Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel from fielding a full-strength side.

Stars such as Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala all played from the start at the Stadion am Birkenmoos.

The first half was a free-for-all, with Bayern racking up 18 goals over the course of 45 minutes. Musiala and Mathys Tel bagged five goals apiece, while Gnabry also casually scored a hat-trick.

There were nine goals after the break, with midfielder Marcel Sabitzer – at Manchester United on loan last year – scoring five goals in the space of just 22 minutes.

As the final few goals went in, Bayern players didn’t so much celebrate as turn grimly round to resume the game, in what must go down as one of the most dominant performances of recent times.

The crazy thing is, it’s not the first time Bayern have trounced Rottach-Egern by 20 goals or more. In fact, they beat them 23-0 in 2019 during a pre-season game and 20-0 back in 2016.

Rottach-Egern are, seemingly, addicted to getting absolutely battered by the German giants. The only question that remains is whether the next time they take to the field against them, will they break the 30-0 barrier?

