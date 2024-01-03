BBC remove 'cringe' Wayne Rooney meme after Gary Lineker intervenes

Gary Lineker wasn’t impressed with the way BBC Sport marked the sacking of Wayne Rooney on social media, after the former England international was let go by Championship side Birmingham.

Rooney endured a disastrous stint as boss of the West Midlands side, with only two wins in his 15 games in charge.

After the news of his departure was announced, BBC Sport posted a bizarre message on Twitter/X, featuring a photoshopped image of Rooney in a flat cap with the caption: "By order of the Peaky Blinders, Wayne Rooney has been sacked by Birmingham City."

The message was met with criticism from some football fans, and Lineker soon replied: “Delete this.”

Soon enough, the post was taken down and Lineker also deleted his response.

It comes after Birmingham released a club statement about Rooney’s dismissal, which read: “Birmingham City has today parted company with Manager, Wayne Rooney, and First Team Coach, Carl Robinson.

“Despite their best efforts, results have not met the expectations that were made clear at the outset. Therefore, the Board feels that a change in management is in the best interests of the Football Club.

“The Club’s Board and management are fully aligned and will continue to drive transformation and take bold steps to rebuild Birmingham City into the organisation its fans and community deserve. The Board would like to place on record their sincere thanks to Wayne and Carl for all of their efforts.”

