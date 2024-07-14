The BBC's montages for the Euro 2024 final reduce England fans to tears

The Euro 2024 final has barely started and England fans watching the match on the BBC are already in tears thanks to the high-quality set of montages that the broadcaster has prepared for the match.

England play Spain in the final in Berlin and have a chance to exercise the demons of three years ago when they lost the final to Italy and win the first trophy for the men's team since 1966. The Lionesses of course won the women's equivalent in 2022.

The BBC started the broadcast at 18:30 GMT with a montage read by The Handmaid's Tale actor Joseph Fiennes written by playwright Joseph Graham which looked at England's previous heartaches at international tournaments and what the new set of players under the guidance of Gareth Southgate have already achieved.

TV journalist Scott Bryan shared the montage on Twitter/X, writing: "God, the BBC are good at a montage."

Elsewhere in the build-up, there was a montage read by Line of Duty actor Vicky McClure concentrating on the tournament as a whole, a look back at the career of Southgate and a special piece featuring tributes to the entire team read by people who worked with them in their early years as footballers.

The power and emotion of the piece so got people waxing lyrical about the montages and showering praise on the BBC.

One viewer wrote: "BBC license fee is worth it just for the montages. Best sporting montages this side of the Atlantic. This Southgate montage is making me tear up."

Another said: "BBC montages are pure emotional man."

A third added: "BBC are killing it with these montages."

Before the game, football journalist Carl Anka wrote: "Anything can happen in a Final. Finals are to be won, not to be played. Someone has to win tonight; it could be us this time. I'm just in it for the BBC Montages. Good luck!"

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.