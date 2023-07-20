BBC presenter reveals the sexist texts he received after covering women's football

BBC presenter Nicky Campbell has highlighted the sexist attitudes surrounding the Women’s World Cup after posting some of the messages he’d been sent during his radio show.

Campbell had been discussing the tournament on his BBC Radio 5 Live programme. It began on Thursday morning (July 20), with co-hosts New Zealand pulling off a shock 1-0 victory over Norway.

The Women’s World Cup is taking place Down Under this summer, and despite the fact that more eyes than ever before will be on the women’s game, sadly not everyone is going to be supporting the tournament.

Campbell posted a selection of messages he had been sent during the course of his show, labelling the people who sent them “dinosaurs”.

One read: “Why do women feel they have to compete in every sport nowadays you don’t get men [who] want to compete in netball etc.”

Another simply said: “Women’s football is a joke.”

“Hi Nicky, Sorry but I don’t think women should be playing football or rugby, it’s not a good look. Not ‘everyone’ thinks it’s great, it’s just the way it’s promoted, U guys always have to praise it up.”

Replied with a picture of a dinosaur, and commented: “Not many of these ones but hilarious texts on women’s football this morning.”

Thankfully, there are plenty of people excited to support their national side during the tournament, with all eyes on the road to the final on August 20.

Sarina Wiegman’s England side are looking to add the World Cup to their collection after victory in the Euros in 2022, but they’ll have to do so despite a number of injuries to key players in the squad.

