After accepting relegation to the third tier of French football, Bordeaux, the country's sixth most successful club side ever, will not renew its professional license, according to reports.

That means the club will run on a semi-professional model and French outlets Sud Quest Girodins and L'Equipe report the contracts of all players will be terminated and the club's training centre will shut because of how bad the financial trouble is.

Despite finishing 12th in Ligue 2 in the 2023/24 season, Bordeaux were administratively relegated to the semi-professional Championnat National because of the club's financial troubles.

Bordeaux had appealed this decision to the Direction Nationale du Controle de Gestion (DNCG, the body responsible for overseeing the finances of French football clubs).

There was hope talk of a takeover from Liverpool's Fenway Sports Group (FSG) could save them from relegation but it's reported FSG pulled out and therefore Bordeaux retracted its appeal.



A similar situation happened in 2022 when Bordeaux were to be relegated for the same reason but the club appealed and this was overturned.

Now after accepting the fate of playing in the Championnat National, although clubs can run a professional model in a semi-professional league, Bordeaux are now understood to be running a semi-professional model.

The football world has been rocked with a number of social media users voicing sympathy for the club.

Stan Collymore paid tribute to the club, saying it's "a sad day for French football and a timely reminder to English clubs what can happen".





Football Away Days described the reports as "absolutely devastating for fans of the club".

One fan said it's "mental" what has happened and that the club's situation is "heartbreaking".

Another fan has warned that it could happen to a lot of other clubs if it happens to one of Bordeaux's stature and size.

One fan described it as "rough" having grown up watching Bordeaux being one of the top sides.

Another described it as "a truly heartbreaking end to a long and storied history".

One said Bordeaux "going bust is wild".

Another said it's "sad news about Bordeaux having to fold".

One fan paid tribute to the club.

Another described Bordeaux's situation as "the ugly side of football".

Bordeaux have won Ligue 1 on six occasions with their most recent success coming just 15 years ago in the 2008/09 season; they played in the Champions League the following campaign and were knocked out by Lyon in the quarter-finals.

The club has not yet commented on claims it has given up its professional status.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.