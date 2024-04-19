Caitlin Clark subject to misogynist attacks by ex-NFL star Antonio Brown

WNBA star Caitlin Clark has been subject to misogynist attacks by ex-NFL player Antonio Brown hours after an awkward encounter with a reporter.

There's been a lot of media attention around Clark after she was the first overall draft pick by Indiana Fever in the WNBA Draft.

Former NFL All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown sparked a backlash after posting a number of abusive tweets about Caitlin.

One Tweet that caused the biggest backlash was that Caitlin 'look like she keep it hairy' - and it didn't stop there as he called her his 'cracker of the day' and 'Cousin It' which is a reference to an Addams family character.

Despite Clark blocking him, that didn't stop Antonio's tirade.

He's also been previously blocked by legendary quarterback Tom Brady and President of the United States Joe Biden.

Just hours before Antonio's onslaught on social media, Caitlin had an awkward encounter with a reporter.

Gregg Doyel from Indy Star Sports imitated Clark's' renowned heart hands gesture.

She then asked him "do you like that?"

Doyel said: "I like that you're here. I like that you're here."

Explaining the meaning behind it, Clark said: "I do that to my family after every game, so..."

"Start doing it to me, and we'll get along just fine," he responded.

The reporter received a huge backlash for his comments and gestures, which he has apologised for.

In a post on X / Twitter, he said: "In my uniquely oafish way, while welcoming Caitlin Clark to Indy, I formed my hands into her signature. My comment afterward was clumsy and awkward. I sincerely apologize. Please know my heart (literally and figuratively) was well-intentioned. I will do better."

Indiana Fever's pre-season tips off at the start of May.

