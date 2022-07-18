Cameron Smith took home the most prized trophy in golf over the weekend, after winning the Open at St. Andrew’s to claim the Claret Jug.

He delivered a masterclass in putting and chipping on the final day to card a round of eight under par, fending off competition from fans’ favourite Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young.

It’s an incredible achievement, but rather than focus on his incredible performance, people seemed a little distracted by his styling on social media.

The Australian smith has one of the most distinct looks in sport, rocking a mullet and moustache – and people were quick to compare him to a certain Joe Exotic after seeing him win on Sunday.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Smith claimed the prestigious prize on Sunday Harry How/Getty Images

“Joe Exotic” was soon trending after the result, with people pointing out the comparison between the pair’s distinct hairstyles.

Exotic, of course, is the star of the hugely popular Tiger King series which gave us all something to distract us during the early days of the 2020 pandemic.

The controversial tiger trader is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence after being found guilty of hiring two different hitmen to kill Carole Baskin, another big cat owner, and for violating federal wildlife laws.



He previously appealed to former president Donald Trump to be exonerated and was so confident Trump would pardon him in January that he had a limo wait outside the prison. Current president Joe Biden has also reportedly been contacted by Exotic.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.