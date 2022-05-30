Camila Cabello had a difficult night during the Champions League final, after her performance was delayed before the start of the game and she didn't receive the warmest of welcomes.

She’s now criticised fans inside the ground and claimed she was drowned out by fans who sang their own songs during her show.

The singer posted a message on Twitter which hit out at the supporters inside the Stade De France, which has since been deleted.

"Playing back our performance and I can't believe people were singing their teams anthems so loud during our performance. Like my team and I worked tirelessly for so long to bring the right vibes and give a good show," she said.

The singer also wrote in another deleted post: "Very rude but whatever. I'M GLAD U GUYS LOVED IT.”

It comes amid reports that the singer was “booed” by Liverpool fans who were voicing their frustrations during her opening ceremony performance.



Cabello sang a medley of four of her hits including 'Senorita' and 'Don’t Go Yet', but the supporters in the stands jeered during Cabello’s performance.

The singer took to the stage on Saturday night Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Saturday’s final was delayed by 35 minutes as Liverpool fans endured long waits and tear gas, as well as reports of some physical attacks by locals.

Uefa initially delayed the 8 pm GMT kick-off, blaming “the late arrival of fans”. The governing body then issued a statement: “In the lead-up to the game, the turnstiles at the Liverpool end became blocked by thousands [of] fans who had purchased fake tickets which did not work in the turnstiles.”

A Liverpool fans union has also said supporters attending the Champions League final were “mugged” and “assaulted” outside the Stade de France.

