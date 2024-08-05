Carl Froch slams Jake Paul for Mike Tyson fight: "He's p**sing people off"

Former world middleweight boxing champion Carl Froch has called out Jake Paul for his fight with Mike Tyson, saying the YouTuber-turned-boxer is "p**sing people off" and called him "that much of a b***h" for so far fighting people much lighter than him.

Paul beat bare knuckle boxer Mike Perry by technical knockout (TKO) in the sixth round of their highly publicised fight at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on July 20.

Paul was due to fight former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson but that bout was postponed to November after Tyson sustained a health scare.

Speaking after the win against Perry, Paul confirmed the fight against Tyson will be going ahead on November 15 in Arlington, Texas.

Just before Paul beat Perry, Tyson said he didn't think Paul could hurt him and hit back at claims from Deontay Wilder who said he was "too old".

But Froch has agreed with Wilder in saying Tyson "is too old to be in the ring" in an interview with BestAnonymousCasinos.

He was also asked what he made about Paul demanding the fight going on Tyson's professional record.

Froch said: "That's just to create more of a f**king stir, that's just to p**s more people off.

"My only beef with Jake Paul is that he can't really fight, he's not a professional boxer. He's not even in shape, he looks fleshy, he's got a layer over him, he doesn't look chiseled and I don't know if he takes the training seriously.

"When he's got a two or three stone weight advantage on these guys [he's fought so far], it's a mismatch, it's unfair, he's got an unfair advantage when he fights. He's that much of a b***h, he makes it so he's so much heavier than his opponent, he's got such an advantage."

Paul has fought when he has been around 200lbs (cruiserweight) and Tyson has fought at 220lbs (heavyweight, which is unlimited).

Paul previously and reportedly said he plans to bulk up to 240lbs and then trim ahead of the bout but that was before the fight was rescheduled.

