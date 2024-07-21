The best Jake Paul v Mike Perry memes as Conor McGregor wades in

As with all big sporting events, social media has been reacting with some amazing memes to the Jake Paul v Mike Perry fight, and with Paul being involved, there are certainly some spicy ones, including from Conor McGregor.

Paul beat Perry by technical knockout (TKO) in the sixth round of their highly publicised fight at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on July 20.

Perry was knocked down twice in the opening two rounds and while he briefly came back at Paul with an aggressive tempo, Paul always had the upper hand.

Perry took a lot of blows through the six rounds before he eventually couldn't take anymore and was defeated.

As expected in the aftermath of a Paul fight, a lot happened.

Paul called out UFC champion Alex Pereira and confirmed the fight against Mike Tyson on November 15 in Arlington, Texas will be going ahead.

Paul was due to fight Tyson on July 20 but that was postponed after Tyson sustained a health scare and was forced to pull out on medical grounds - Perry fought in his place.

Pereira then FaceTimed Paul soon after the fight but a bout between the two seems unlikely for a while as Pereira is under contract with UFC.

Loads of people have been reacting to the outcome on social media - including former UFC champion Conor McGregor, who seems to have become embroiled in a war of words with Paul.



In an expletive laden Tweet, McGregor posted: "Jake Paul is the biggest p**sbag I have ever seen in my life.

"40 pound weight difference, juiced out of his head, and still s**tting himself in there. Nakisa you should take him to Vegas oh that's right you could never, the athletic commission testing, real testing, real fighting.

"B***h a**es. You could never.

"And then calling out 60-year-old Mike Tyson fresh off an in flight medical emergency? I swear to god, a fat can of b***h p**s. Most valuable p**sbag."

That comes after McGregor called him a "little dweeb of a thing" and Paul responded by calling all MMA fighters "b*****s" and saying they "can't box".

And it didn't stop there.

McGregor also "fired" Perry from Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.



Paul was then told about this in a post-fight press conference and described it as "f****d up" as well as taking his opportunity to call McGregor out again.

He said: "He was big upping his boy Mike Perry and I said okay Conor, after I f**k up Mike Perry then you're next.

"Conor's on Twitter all the time, he's on his yacht all the time but guess where he's not? In the ring fighting me.

"He can talk all the f**k he wants but the Notorious MMA is scared of Jake Joseph Paul from Disney Channel."

There have been loads more reactions on X / Twitter to the outcome of the Paul v Perry fight.

Former Jiu Jitsu champion Dillon Danis challenged Paul, saying if he "can knock me out, every single person who likes this will get $50,000. I'll put it in my contract."

One Twitter user said like him or not, Paul has committed himself to the sport and "HAS DANGEROUS POWER".

A McGregor fan made fun of Paul's reaction to winning.

Another account describes Paul's knockdown to win the fight as "brutal".

One social media user said they are "convinced Jake Paul pays his opponents to lose".

Another user isn't convinced by the level of competition Paul has faced so far.

That view seems to have been shared by quite a few people.

And another...

One posted a meme saying they do "not care" Paul beat "another non-boxer".

And someone took aim at his hairline.

