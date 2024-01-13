If you’re a Chelsea fan who’s paid good money to watch The Blues on their home turf of Stamford Bridge, you’d be forgiven for being a little cheesed off if a row of men stood up in front of you during the game and brushed their teeth as part of a weird publicity stunt for the upcoming film, Argylle.

Well, that exact scenario happened during their Premier League match against Fulham on Saturday, with seven men all in black pictured reading books and brushing their teeth.

The Sun reports they also looked at their watches in one of the three stunts in the first 20 minutes of the game.

If it helps, folks, a football match tends to last at least 90 minutes.

The link between the Hollywood film and Chelsea is that the chair of the football club, Todd Boehly, owns a company which is producing the comedy.

Based on the book by Elly Conway, Argylle surrounds a writer “struggling with her latest spy thriller” who “becomes the subject of an actual espionage plot when she is targeted by a shadowy organisation”.

It’s set to star Superman actor Henry Cavill, Kingsman star Sofia Boutella and musician Dua Lipa.

No matter how interesting the film may be, Chelsea fans aren’t exactly pleased with the promotion happening during a professional football match:

Argylle is out on 2 February, and as for the book which inspired the spy thriller, music fans are convinced its author is one famous popstar…

