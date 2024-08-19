Football fans have all made the same point on social media about Todd Boehly after Chelsea's opening day loss in the Premier League to Manchester City.

City won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on August 18 with former Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic slicing through the midfield and defence to strike a second from range in the 84th minute.

It put the game to bed for the reigning champions and it seemed no-one knew that more than Boehly himself.

Shortly after the goal went in, he left his seat and made an exit for his suite.

And loads of football fans on X / Twitter have been making the same point that he left early to go and add more players to an already bloated Chelsea squad.

One Tweeted a video of the moment and said: "Todd Boehly really left early to go sign another 20 players 😂"

On that post, one joked he "ran inside to call Fabrizio Romano".

Others shared a clip of that moment too, with one saying: "Todd Boehly on his way to sign Felix, Osimhen, Chiesa, Maradona and Pele."



Another posted the same video saying he had gone to look for players on Transfermarkt.

Others laid into Boehly and Chelsea in the comments on these two posts, with one describing the club as an "absolute failure".

Another joked: "He's gonna bring Tom Brady out of retirement and make him play for Chelsea."

One said "a new meme has been born today".



Another added "and another two goalkeepers 🤣"

Erling Haaland scored the opening goal of the game for Manchester City in the 18th minute, finishing calmly with good footwork to beat Robert Sanchez.



Chelsea had some decent spells dotted throughout Enzo Maresca's first match in charge and despite City never really getting out of second gear, the visitors won without Rodri and Phil Foden featuring.

