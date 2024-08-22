Chelsea's squad dilemma brutally compared to Squid Game by Sky Sports News

Chelsea have a lot of players on their books – and we mean a lot.

In case you’ve not been following things, Chelsea have more players than they could ever need, and a bunch of players who are worth tens of millions of pounds have been reduced to either training with the reserves or the youth team,

Subsequently, manager Enzo Maresca has declared that experienced players like Ben Chilwell and Raheem Sterling are not needed in the Premier League.

Remarkably, Chelsea have spent more than £1 billion on new signings in the last two years, but that hasn’t stopped them making a load of new acquisitions in the summer transfer window with Joao Felix recently joining from Atletico Madrid.

In fact, they have 54 senior players on their books (albeit with eight of them out on loan at other clubs).

This, naturally, prompts a few questions – is there enough room for them on the team bus? Are they going to be able to get changed in just one dressing room? Will they ever stop signing players?

Obviously, there’s an unusual amount of competition for places in the first team and Sky Sports News has brutally compared the squad to the South Korean Netflix series Squid Gamewhere contestants in a fictional game fight to the death to survive a dystopian competition.





"Some huge names will be allowed to leave the club this summer if the club receive an appropriate offer," the presenter said during a segment on Chelsea, standing in front of a Squid Game-themed backdrop.



The picture on screen behind him showed Chelsea owner Todd Boehly next to players from the squad and a graphic from the Netflix series.

Sky Sports News then showed the list of players including Kepa Arrizabalaga, Ben Chilwell and Raheem Sterling who are "surplus to requirements" at Stamford Bridge.

Who knows who will be successful in the games and earn themselves a sport in the first team squad this year…

