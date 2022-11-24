Cristiano Ronaldo's signature celebratory move has inspired other football players.

In the match between Ghana and Portugal at the World Cup on Thursday, footballer Osman Bukari used Ronaldo's signature "Siu" move to celebrate his goal against Portugal.

Shortly after scoring his goal, Bukari jumped in the air with his hands above his head in a triangle, mimicking Ronaldo's famous move.

As Bukari celebrated with his teammates, the camera panned to Ronaldo on the sidelines, looking dumbfounded.

"Cameraman deserves an Oscar for immediately capturing Ronnie's reaction which is a reminder that some things are more important than winning. Like Trademark Cellies," a Twitter user wrote.

Bukari's goal managed to bring the score from 1-3 to 2-3, although it still was not enough to defeat Portugal.

People laughed at Bukari for using Ronaldo's signature move against him in the match.

One Twitter user said, "NOT BUKARI DOING THE SIUUUU IN FRONT OF RONALDO.

"Bukari been waiting to hit that SIU for months," a Twitter user said.

Another person said, "Bukari took time to make the siu celebration at 3-2 down in the 89th minute, this guy ain't serious."

Ronaldo started the "Siu" celebratory move in 2013 and it has now become a calling card for the 37-year-old.

“When we would win, everyone would say ‘siiiii’ and so I started to say it. I don’t know why, it was natural," Ronaldo said in 2019. “I was in the USA and we played against Chelsea and I don’t know where this is coming from, the celebration. I just scored the goal and it just came out. It was just natural, to be honest."

Despite Bukari taking a page from Ronaldo's book, Ronaldo finished the match strong by setting a historic record of being the first male player to score in five different World Cups.

