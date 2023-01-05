There’s been a huge amount said about Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr following his exit from Manchester United, and most of it not good.

Amnesty International has called on the Portuguese forward to highlight Saudi Arabia’s “appalling” human rights record as he prepares to play his first game, and accused the signing of fitting into a wider pattern of sportswashing in the country.

On top of that, the standard Ronaldo now finds himself playing in the Saudi Pro League is even worse than you might think.

The footballer signed a deal until 2025 with Al-Nassr, with a number of outlets having reported his salary as upwards of £160m per year.

The 37-year-old is now the highest paid footballer in history, but he’s being paid to play in a league that’s not even as good as the third tier in English football.

According to a senior data scientist, the Saudi Pro League is an inferior standard to League One.

Twenty First Group scientist Aurel Nazmiu claimed that the company’s models put the league as “better” than League Two.

“Just to put into context the quality of the Saudi League -- our models rate it as worse than League One but better than League Two,” Nazmiu posted on Twitter.

Ronaldo previously gave an explosive interview with Piers Morgan in which he claimed that Man United had ‘cut his legs and don't like me to shine’.

Well, at least now Ronaldo is totally free to shine in a league worse than League One out in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking during the first public appearance for his new club, Ronaldo told a press conference: “I’m feeling very good. I’m so proud to make this big decision in my life.”

Ronald also previously claimed the Saudi Pro League is “very competitive”, as well as claiming that he had offers from all around the world.

He was greeted by thousands of fans at the Mrsool Park ground, and he could play in his first game against Al Ta’ee on Thursday (January 5).

