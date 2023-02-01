Awkward moment Cucurella is told Jorginho now plays for Arsenal

The transfer window moves so fast that the players can’t keep up with what's going on at times.

Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella, in fact, only found out about his teammate Jorginho moving to Arsenal when taking part in a video shoot with the press – and it made for a pretty awkward moment.

The Spanish defender was taking part in a Q&A for Goal.com when he was asked who the smartest player in the Chelsea squad was – only to be immediately corrected after giving his answer.

Cucurella didn’t hesitate in replying to the question by saying: “Jorginho, 100 per cent.”

The 24-year-old then went on to talk about the Italian midfielder, only to be informed that he had in fact already left Chelsea to join Arsenal.

“I don’t think he plays for Chelsea anymore,” a figure off-camera told him.

“No?” Cucurella replied. While he said he had “read yesterday” about the possibility of a move, it looked like the video was the first time he has heard the news confirmed.

Of all the times to learn one of your favourite teammates is leaving, it's far from ideal.

The defender appeared to have no idea his teammate had left the club Goal/Getty Images





Arsenal and Chelsea agreed a £13 million deal for Jorginho on Tuesday, with the 31-year-old midfielder completing a medical at the north London club.

Jorginho joined Chelsea in 2018, winning the Champions League with the club in the 2020-21 season and making 143 appearances for the Blues.

Cucurella, meanwhile, joined Chelsea from Brighton in 2022 in a deal that could eventually be worth up to £62 million.

