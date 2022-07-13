UFC boss Dana White had been criticised by fans for giving more money to a YouTuber as a birthday gift than his fighters.

In a clip shared online, it was revealed White gave $250,000 (£210,000) to Kyle Forgeard, one of the founders of Nelk – a YouTube channel and entertainment company.

As Forgeard turned 28 recently, a clip of him opening White’s extremely generous monetary gift was shared online.

In the video, he could be seen unwrapping a box while sitting at a dining table in a restaurant, saying, “What the f**k?”.

White replied, “You’re getting more”, while smiling as Forgeard continued unwrapping.

Forgeard then opened up the box and pulled out a plastic bag containing wads of cash.

He said: “Holy s**t! Holy f**k,” adding, “That’s f**ked bro.” He then embraced White who was sat next time him smiling.

On Twitter, Forgeard shared the clip, writing: “Uncle @danawhite just gave me $250,000 for my birthday..”

But, it hasn’t gone down very well with UFC fans, as they believe White should be giving those sums of money to fighters.

One Twitter user wrote: “I would’ve liked it a lot better if he gifted it to a fighter who is struggling to make ends meet and might have CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy).”

Another commented: “he jus paid you more than he pays 90 per cent of his entire roster LMAO.”

Someone else added: “He pays a corny YouTuber more than the people that fight in a cage acquiring brain damage for him.”

UFC fighter Aljamain Sterling got in on the debate, sarcastically writing: “Dope! My birthday is July 31st! Can’t wait to see what Dana gets me!”

