Tony Parker blows Kai Cenat's mind with a 24/7 Nando's restaurant in his home

During a recent stream, Kai Cenat revealed former NBA champion Tony Parker has a "24 hour Nando's restaurant" in his home - and it completely blew his mind.
A clip has gone viral that starts off with the streamer walking through the former basketball star's huge kitchen.
He then opens a door into another room and can't believe what he sees.
The camera follows Cenat as he says: "I don't think I've seen this ever in my life. We got a 24 hour Nando's restaurant at the crib! 24 hour Nando's at the house!"
Any main dish "is possible" and there were repeated shouts of "sunset burger", which is two flame-grilled chicken thighs or a grilled chicken breast with melting cheddar cheese, smoky red pepper chutney, lettuce and lemon and herb mayo in a rustic Portuguese roll.
Kai Cenat could not believe what he was seeing Getty Images
We'll have that hot with PERI-salted chips and garlic bread please. And a bottomless drink.
