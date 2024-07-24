Former Premier League winner Danny Drinkwater gave an admirable response to trolls mocking him for a picture he posted on his Instagram story of himself working on a building site.

Drinkwater famously won the Premier League title with Leicester City in the 2014/15 season; he went on to play for Chelsea and England in seasons to follow.

He retired from football in October 2023.

It's reported Drinkwater lost a lot of money from failed business ventures including two restaurants that went bankrupt.

He recently posted a photo of him working at a building site on his Instagram story with the caption "on site today" which was targeted by trolls.

It's reported one social media user said: "F*****g hell Danny you've hit rock bottom."

Drinkwater chose to call out some of the comments and said: "Some of these messages, behave. I love being on site grafting! It's a choice."

Danny Drinkwater posted this photo of himself working on a building site / @dannydrinkwater, Instagram

He's since posted a video on his story of him sitting in a white van alongside two workers; in the video, he said: "Go on lads in the white van, f*****g lunch run, whey!"

Drinkwater came through the ranks at Manchester United's academy and was loaned out to a number of clubs during his time there - he didn't make a single senior appearance for the Red Devils.

He joined Leicester City in 2012 where he would go on to win the Premier League title and play in the Champions League with the Foxes; he appeared three times for England in 2016 but missed out on that year's Euros squad.

Drinkwater joined Chelsea on a five-year-contract believed to be worth around £120,000 per week for a transfer fee of around £35million in 2017 but after promising early signs he never managed to nail down a consistent starting spot.

He was sent on loan to a number of different clubs, with Reading being the last club he played for in the 2022/23 season before announcing his retirement.

