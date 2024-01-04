Darts legend Michael van Gerwen says he finds it 'boring' and didn't watch final

Darts may have taken the world by storm in recent weeks, but one of the sport’s top players was totally uninterested in yesterday’s World Championship final.

Dutch darts legend Michael van Gerwen said on Wednesday that there was “no chance” he would watch the final between 16-year-old sensation Luke Littler and Luke Humphries.

He said: “I never do… If someone else from Holland would be in I can probably watch a bit, not all game.

“I watch some live score or something. I’m not going to sit behind the telly and watch. No chance.”

van Gerwen was speaking to podcaster Jack Dean, who is better known by his online alias JaackMaate.

When Dean asked why he wouldn’t be tuning in, van Gerwen said: “It’s boring. I can rather practise myself and try to get better.

“I don’t really like watching it. It’s not that I can’t watch. I have a lot of other things to do before I’m going to watch darts.

“I’d rather play Call of Duty on my Playstation, play around with the kids, go fishing.”

van Gerwen missed a thrilling final, which Luke Humphries eventually won 7-4 against first time finalist Littler, whose dramatic run came to an end last night.

It came after an incredible few days for Littler, nicknamed ‘The Nuke', has quickly become the most talked-about name in the sport and made it to the final having beaten former champion Rob Cross.

Even prime minister Rishi Sunak found time to post about it – though he was quickly shot down on social media.

van Gerwen went out in the quarter finals to Scott Williams, who despite being the underdog claimed a famous 5-3 win.

He did, however, congratulate the eventual champion Humphries, posting on X/Twitter: “Congratulations @lukeh180”.

