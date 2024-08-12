Former Arsenal and England goalkeeper David Seaman has said it's great to see the Gunners back competing at the top end of the Premier League again but he now wants to see that turned into silverware.

Seaman spent 14 years at Arsenal where he won three top flight titles including two Premier Leagues, four FA Cups, the league cup and the European Cup Winners Cup.

He was England's first-choice goalkeeper for more than a decade too with 75 caps and played for his country at five major tournaments - three World Cups and two European Championships.

Speaking to Indy100 before the start of the Euros, Seaman said he wants to see Arsenal making their competitiveness count.

"Arsenal are contending now, I remember seeing Arsenal players celebrating getting fourth in the Premier League, and proper celebrating, I remember us finishing fourth was a bad season," he said.

"We've had two seasons where we've had a really good go but we now need to start thinking about winning stuff, whether that's an FA Cup or whatever it is, we need to start winning things.

"We're now that good, we need something at the end of it, it can't be 'we've played really well but we were second' all the time."

David Seaman and Patrick Vieira lift the FA Cup trophy in 2003 / Ross Kinnaird, Getty Images

Seaman thinks head coach Mikel Arteta has done a "great job" since joining in 2019 though and backs him to go all the way.

"He was given time, at one point it was really close whether or not they were going to keep hold of him, but the fact he won the FA Cup early on in his career gave him credit," Seaman said.



"I've always said it, but I could see what he was doing on the training pitch because I coach with Arsenal once a week with the young goalkeepers so I could see a lot and I could see how good he was.

"Times have now changed back to where they should be - it's almost come at a wrong time with the mega juggernaut of Man City there but it can't go on forever.

"We're getting better and better, for me it's going to happen sooner or later."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.