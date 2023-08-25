All the athletes that weigh the same as Donald Trump

Donald Trump has surrendered to the authorities on 13 charges of attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

His mugshot has got people talking after being released online – and so has his weight.

The former president has listed his height and weight after being booked and released from the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, and no-one is buying it for a second.

While his height is listed at a believable 6 foot 3, his weight is listed at a trim 215 pounds.

It’s a big drop from the last time the ex-president’s weight was divulged during his first criminal indictment in April. At the time, Trump reportedly told New York officers he weighed 240 pounds.

It’s safe to say people are a little skeptical, and when compared to some of the biggest sporting stars in the US, it’s no surprise.



These are the athletes who have almost exactly the same weight and height as Trump is claiming to be.

CJ Stroud

Harry How/Getty Images





Houston Texans quarterback Stroud is one of the young stars to look out for in the NFL, having been the number two pick in the draft. He was officially recorded at the same height as Trump and weighing 218 pounds, just three pounds heavier.





Kenny Pickett

Justin Casterline/Getty Images





Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Pickett is officially listed as 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds.





Lamar Jackson

Patrick Smith/Getty Images





Baltimore Ravens star Jackson measures 6 foot 2 and 215 pounds.

Evander Craft

“This is 6'3" and 215lbs (left), not this (blech/right)”, said a social media user, posting a picture of University of Toledo linebacker Evander Craft.





Derek Carr

Others also pointed out that New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr had the same measurements, with one writing: “Wow Trump is 6’3 and 215lbs so is Derek Carr they could be twins.”

Others pointed to New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr and Minnesota Vikings signal caller Kirk Cousins being in the same range. “Lol. So Trump around the height and weight of the average NFL quarterback,” a user wrote as another added: “Got Trump out here suggesting his height & weight, and finding out he’s built like an NFL QB.”





Chris Hemsworth

Marvel

He’s not a sportsman, of course, but Hemsworth previously revealed that he weighed 215lbs during the filming of Thor.

The actor spoke about his weight while discussing Formula 1 film Rush, saying he had to trim down for the movie.

"The first thing Ron Howard said to me when I got the Rush job was, 'I don’t know if Thor is going to fit into a race car'. I was filming The Avengers when I got the call for Rush, so I went from 215lbs, which is how much I weigh when I'm playing Thor, down to about 185lbs," he said.

