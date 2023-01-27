Duncan Ferguson hailed as the 'Scottish Greta Thunberg' after landing new job

Duncan Ferguson was unveiled as the new head coach of Forest Green Rovers this week, and a hilariously awkward interview about the club’s renewable practices has seen him hailed as the 'Scottish Greta Thunberg'.

The Everton legend has taken charge of the League One club, having served as interim Everton boss in 2019 and again in 2022.

The Forest Green job is the first head coach position Ferguson has taken on – and it also marks one of the most unique jobs in the country.

Forest Green is the only vegan club in the country, with players and staff following a vegan diet on match days and also following a carbon-neutral sustainability policy.

Ferguson spoke with Forest Green chairman Dale Vince in an interview with Sky Sports News, and was presented with a vegan burger in a bizarre moment.

“I'm looking forward to trying one,” Ferguson said. “They look lovely, don't they? Very nice indeed. I look forward to eating that later.”

Vince then spoke about the club’s ethos, saying: “It's a broader policy than that. As a club, all of the food that we serve to anyone, players, staff and fans is plant-based, no animal products.”

When asked if he was environmentally friendly himself, Ferguson replied: “We try at home. Obviously I need to do a lot more as we all do.”

The Scottish Thunberg? Sky Sports/Getty

He added: “The earth is warming up, isn't it? So we need to all do our bit. Since I've come here, I'm sure I'll learn a lot more.”

The comments sparked a big reaction, with football fans jokingly referring to Ferguson as the ‘Scottish Greta Thunberg’ on social media.

Another joked: “Big Dunc would rather go vegan than manage Everton.”

Someone else added: “There's more chance of Hell freezing over than Big Dunc going vegan.”

“His surprise when he finds out chips are vegan, what a fella,” another wrote, while one said: “If Big Dunc tells me to recycle, I’ll recycle.”

Ferguson also said after taking on the job: “I’m really delighted to join FGR for the next step of my career, and I plan to be here for a while. We have a bit of a fight on our hands to stay up in League One and I am ready for the challenge.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to come and lead such a progressive and forward-thinking club too.”



