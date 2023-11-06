Philadelphia Eagles coach breaks silence after being spotted wearing a 'thong'

Philadelphia Eagles defensive coach and operations assistant Matt Leo has responded to accusations that he wore a thong during his team's win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

The Eagles won the game by 28 points to 23 to remain top of NFC East but it was Leo's underwear that caused the biggest sensation of the night.

During the game the coach was seen on camera bent over, shortly after slipping over after an on-field play at Lincoln Financial Field got a bit too close for comfort.

Now this sort of thing will happen all the time however the only thing the cameras could see was Leo's backside and the top of his underwear poking out the top of his waistband.

To many onlookers, it appeared that Leo was wearing a rather skimpy red thong and sure enough videos of the incident and the underwear in question were soon all over X/Twitter.

Sadly anyone wishing that NFL coaches are slipping on their best lingerie for the big game will be bitterly disappointed as Leo has put to bed the rumours.

As reportedly by Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Leo posted an image of the underwear on his Instagram Stories explaining that the 'thong' was actually a lucky pair of red and white boxer briefs.

Leo wrote: "Caughe lackin 8-1...I'm rocking these ALL season lolll!! @psdunderwear I need more colours."

For those reading this who aren't invested in NFL 8-1 is the Eagles current record in the NFC East table.

All's well that ends well then and we're confident that more than a few fans will be hoping that Leo continues to wear these underpants for the rest of the season.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.