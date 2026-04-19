Edinburgh Castle lights up with images of female footballers

Edinburgh Castle was illuminated with images of Scotland’s female footballers in a tribute to the women’s game.

At the Castle Esplanade, players, coaches and parents gathered at dusk as the historic fortress was illuminated with projected footage showcasing the journeys of young players developing into emerging professionals.

It also celebrated existing stars and professional players.

Renewing our support for another three years is a clear statement of our intent. We’re in this for the long term, committed to building momentum and helping women’s football in Scotland reach its full potential Keith Anderson, ScottishPower

The event took place to mark ScottishPower signing up to support women’s football north of the border for another three years.

The company is extending its partnership with Scottish Women’s Football and the Scottish Women’s Premiere League.

Keith Anderson, the energy company’s chief executive, said: “At ScottishPower, we’re committed to equality of opportunity, and over the past three years our partnership with Scottish Women’s Football and the Scottish Women’s Premier League has shown just how powerful the right support can be for girls and women across Scotland.

“We’re proud to back the elite end of the game, but just as importantly, to help strengthen the entire pathway – from grassroots and youth football right through to the highest level.

“Together, we’ve focused on making a real, practical impact, from providing kit and boots to girls across the country to supporting development in areas like the Highlands and Islands that can too often be overlooked.

“Renewing our support for another three years is a clear statement of our intent. We’re in this for the long term, committed to building momentum and helping women’s football in Scotland reach its full potential.”

Aileen Campbell, chief executive at Scottish Women’s Football, added: “ScottishPower’s continued commitment is a hugely important vote of confidence in the women’s and girls’ game across the country.

“This partnership has already helped us strengthen the foundations of football in communities, supporting participation, improving the player pathway, and creating more opportunities for girls to stay in the sport and progress, whatever their starting point.

“The continuation of support for our National and Regional cups, the Youth Challenge Cups and the Highlands and Islands League and Cup is especially significant, because it reaches players and volunteers at every level.

“We’re proud of what has been achieved so far, and we’re excited to keep building real momentum over the next three years.”