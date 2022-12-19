Argentina’s goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has explained why he did a NSFW celebration with his golden glove trophy after winning the World Cup.

The South American nation beat France in the World Cup final in a penalty shootout in which Martinez saved one.

Martinez also won the World Cup's Golden Glove award for the best goalkeeper at the tournament in Qatar and did a rather controversial celebration with the goalie glove-shaped trophy as he held it up to his crotch.

The moment was broadcast live around the world and sparked a stir online. One person on Twitter said, “dude told the world to SMD [suck my d**k]!”.

Another called his display “classless” and “disrespectful”. However, someone else admitted: “To be honest I think I would have done the same.”

Following the incident, Martinez explained in an interview with Argentine radio station La Red exactly why he did it.

Martinez said: “I did it because the French booed me. Arrogance does not work with me.”



Although he explained he did it to antagonise the French fans who had booed him, it’s not the first time the Aston Villa goalkeeper has done a similar celebration with a trophy.

Last year at the Copa America tournament, he did almost an identical celebration after winning the same trophy in that tournament.

In the final against France, the teams were held to a 3-3 tie after extra time and the game went to penalties.

Martinez saved one penalty in the shootout with French player Aurélien Tchouaméni also firing wide of the post. The dramatic match finished 4-2 on penalties.

