Aston Villa goalkeeper and newly-minted World Cup winner Emi Martinez managed to steal the show on the grandest stage of them all in Doha - finishing his golden hour with an x-rated display after helping Argentina beat France on penalties in the World Cup final.

Not known for holding back, the Argentine goalie very much made the final his own game.

Firstly, after having not much to do for the first-half against France, Martinez showed his skills with a fantastic save in the dying minutes of the game to ensure his side stayed in touch with Les Bleus.

Then, during a penalty shoot-out, Martinez's mind games thrust his nation to victory.

After some antics involving throwing the ball away from a nervy Aurelien Tchouameni - causing him to miss a critical penalty, and a stunning save from Kingsley Coman, Martinez was critical in Argentina's battle for the World Cup trophy.

However, it's not exactly his goalkeeping efforts that have taken the headlines.

After being rightly awarded the Adidas Golden Glove for the 2022 World Cup, Martinez walked off and immediately slapped the honor towards his crotch, thrusting as he did so.

Many saw the funny side of the goalkeeper's act:

However, others were pretty disgusted:





It's not all lewd tomfoolery though. Martinez showed his class by dedicating the win to his family, and spending a while consoling French superstar Kylian Mbappe instead of celebrating with the rest of his team.

Martinez will go down as a footballing legend - and a legend in general.



