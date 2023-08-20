Why are England wearing their blue kit against Spain in the Women's World Cup final?

England will wear their blue away kit for the World Cup final on Sunday against Spain, it has been confirmed.

The Lionesses has been drawn as 'Team B', and will therefore wear the same kit they beat Australia in 3-1 to reach the final on Wednesday.

Spain will play in their home kit, which has dark blue shorts, meaning England's home kit, which has dark blue shorts too, would clash if they wore it - hence the change.

England used to wear white shorts but they changed to dark blue after players said they were concerned about blood leaking onto them if playing during their periods.

Excitement is ramping up for the match which marks the first time England has played in a World Cup Final since 1966.

Pubs may open earlier to accommodate punters hoping to get a taste of the action, which starts at 11am UK time and will be played in Australia, but those hoping for an extra bank holiday if England brings it home will be disappointed as the government has confirmed that won't be happening.

Nevertheless, it is going to be an exciting weekend.

