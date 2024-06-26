England laboured their way to another lifeless draw in Group C on Tuesday night (June 25), failing to break through against a stubborn Slovenian defence in their final group game of Euro 2024.

Gareth Southgate’s side looked utterly toothless in front of goal once again, but still secured a point to top the group and secure a potentially easier route in the business end of the tournament.

Southgate was booed at full time, with plastic cups thrown in his direction as he clapped England fans in Cologne.

The manager said he was aware of the jeers and that the “unusual environment” around the team was not helping ahead of the knockout stages.

The game itself saw England dominate the ball without ever really threatening the Slovenian goal. Kobbie Mainoo made an impact after coming on, but a lack of balance down the left flank and worryingly leggy performances from Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham did little to quieten criticism from England fans.

The ‘boring’ performance sparked a big reaction on social media from exasperated fans.





































































































































