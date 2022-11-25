England take on the United States in the second round of World Cup group stages which could have massive implications for both teams.

Gareth Southgate's team comfortably won their first game against Iran on Monday and put them in pole position to win their group in Qatar.

However, the United States could only manage a draw against Wales in their first game meaning that anything but a win will put them in severe risk of being eliminated, especially as Iran beat Wales in their second game.

Southgate has named an unchanged team from the side that thrashed Iran with Haji Wright being the only change for the United States, replacing Norwich City's Josh Sargent in the starting line-up.

