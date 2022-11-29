England and Wales clash in the final and crucial group game at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, with it all still hanging in the balance for both teams.

If England win they will top the group but can still qualify if they avoid a four goal swing against them. Wales, however, have it all to do after winning just one point from their first two games having lost to Iran and only managing to draw with the United States. England though will look to restore a bit of pride to their name after disappointing in a dull 0-0 draw against the USA on Friday.

Remarkably this is the first time that two home nations have ever face each other at a World Cup and only the second time that England and Wales have ever faced each other in a major tournament, the first being at Euro 2016, which was one by Three Lions.

Following criticism of his stoic tactics against the United States, England manager Gareth Southgate has made four changes to his starting XI with Kieran Trippier, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka all making way for Kyle Walker, Jordan Henderson, Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden respectively.

Wales will once again look to their talisman Gareth Bale but have been forced to change their goalkeeper to Leicester City's Danny Ward after Rob Page's first choice keeper was sent off against.

Given the close proximity of the two nations there has already been a lot of reaction online, especially after Southgate was asked to explain why there is such a close rivalry between the two teams.









After 15 minutes it wasn't the most thrilling affair to say the least but it was better than the USA game.

Kyle Walker at least turned up to do a Triple H impression.





An appearance from Wales and Liverpool legend, Ian Rush caused a minor stir.





A Harry Maguire shot went out for a throw-in after briefly thinking he was Messi.









Half time arrived with very little to talk about.

Bizarrely there was a half-time show by Chesney 'The One and Only' Hawkes.













Shortly after the restart Marcus Rashford scored a sublime free kick.

And then Foden bagged another...





Rashford scored a third and it was a landmark as it was England's third at the World Cup and people couldn't be happier for him.

















