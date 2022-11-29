England and Wales clash in the final and crucial group game at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, with it all still hanging in the balance for both teams.
If England win they will top the group but can still qualify if they avoid a four goal swing against them. Wales, however, have it all to do after winning just one point from their first two games having lost to Iran and only managing to draw with the United States. England though will look to restore a bit of pride to their name after disappointing in a dull 0-0 draw against the USA on Friday.
Remarkably this is the first time that two home nations have ever face each other at a World Cup and only the second time that England and Wales have ever faced each other in a major tournament, the first being at Euro 2016, which was one by Three Lions.
Following criticism of his stoic tactics against the United States, England manager Gareth Southgate has made four changes to his starting XI with Kieran Trippier, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka all making way for Kyle Walker, Jordan Henderson, Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden respectively.
Wales will once again look to their talisman Gareth Bale but have been forced to change their goalkeeper to Leicester City's Danny Ward after Rob Page's first choice keeper was sent off against.
Given the close proximity of the two nations there has already been a lot of reaction online, especially after Southgate was asked to explain why there is such a close rivalry between the two teams.
\u201cGareth Southgate was asked to describe why England v Wales is a local rivalry\u2026\ud83d\ude33\u201d— Dom Smith (@Dom Smith) 1669668710
After 15 minutes it wasn't the most thrilling affair to say the least but it was better than the USA game.
\u201cPedestrian game, England taking initiative but not a lot of creativity so far. Always seems to be the same in tournaments, even with recent successes. The lack of a 10 in central attacking areas to asses, spot and execute a killer pass.\n\n#FIFAWorldCup\u201d— Stan Collymore (@Stan Collymore) 1669749568
\u201cThis is, by an absolute mile, the best atmosphere of the World Cup so far. (even with still quite a few empty seats). Proper noise. #USAvIRN\u201d— Adam Crafton (@Adam Crafton) 1669749428
Kyle Walker at least turned up to do a Triple H impression.
An appearance from Wales and Liverpool legend, Ian Rush caused a minor stir.
\u201cIAN RUSH IS IN THE HOUSE FOR ENGLAND v. WALES!\u201d— stateofsport21 // raz (she/her) (@stateofsport21 // raz (she/her)) 1669749989
A Harry Maguire shot went out for a throw-in after briefly thinking he was Messi.
\u201cHarry Maguire watched Ronaldinho comps before the game\n#ENG #wal\u201d— Joel Beya (@Joel Beya) 1669750345
\u201cHarry Maguire slaloms into the box and then hits a shot that shanks off his boot and goes for a throw in. It rather sums up the opening half hour of this match.\u201d— Sean Ingle (@Sean Ingle) 1669750340
\u201cwhy is no one gambling on that maguire cross\u201d— Jacob Steinberg (@Jacob Steinberg) 1669750309
Half time arrived with very little to talk about.
\u201cCommentators have been more encouraged by England\u2019s performance than I have. Pretty uninspiring on the whole, and yet again so few chances created for the man leading the line.\u201d— Stefan Pape (@Stefan Pape) 1669751542
Bizarrely there was a half-time show by Chesney 'The One and Only' Hawkes.
\u201cChesney Hawkes is playing The One and Only at half-time in England v Wales.\u201d— Miguel Delaney (@Miguel Delaney) 1669751836
\u201c"World Cup half-time show with Chesney Hawkes".\n\n#WALENG #Qatar2022\u201d— Brian Stokes (@Brian Stokes) 1669751520
Shortly after the restart Marcus Rashford scored a sublime free kick.
\u201cPride of Manchester!\n\n@MarcusRashford \ud83d\udc4f\ud83c\udffb\ud83d\udc4f\ud83c\udffb\ud83d\udc4f\ud83c\udffb\u201d— Andy Burnham (@Andy Burnham) 1669752646
\u201cCrying at Rashford scoring that free kick though Omg \ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d he deserves the world\u201d— megan townsend (@megan townsend) 1669752767
And then Foden bagged another...
\u201cPhil Foden makes it 2. What a rush! England \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f schooling Wales \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc77\udb40\udc6c\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc7f.\u201d— Adewale Adetona (@Adewale Adetona) 1669752852
Rashford scored a third and it was a landmark as it was England's third at the World Cup and people couldn't be happier for him.
\u201cThere are few greater sights in football than seeing Marcus Rashford happy\u201d— Ian Ford (@Ian Ford) 1669753771
\u201cMARVELLOUS. MARCUS. RASHFORD.\n\nTHE BEST #ENG STRIKER.\u201d— Muhammad Butt (@Muhammad Butt) 1669752684
\u201cMarcus Rashford now has as many World Cup goals as Johan Cruyff\u201d— Duncan Alexander (@Duncan Alexander) 1669753831
\u201cRashford's switch from left wing to right wing has been very successful...\nThe same can't be said for twitter under Elon Musk.\u201d— Ben Crellin (@Ben Crellin) 1669754144
