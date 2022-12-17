A bizarre loophole has been discovered which means that England could still win the World Cup thanks to their disciplinary record but a lot of things need to happen before fans can start celebrating.

As you probably know by now, England were knocked out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after losing in the quarter-finals in a brave 2-1 defeat to favourites and reigning champions France.

It was another disappointing end to an international tournament for Gareth Southgate's men who were arguably one of the best sides left in the competition and would have fancied their chances to go all the way if they had beaten the French.

That being said there is still a slight glimmer of hope that the Three Lions can still lift the trophy on Sunday. Due to receiving just one yellow card in the entire tournament, England had the best disciplinary record out of all the quarter-finalists and this is how they could win.

As it has been pointed out by Adam Devlin on Twitter if Croatia and Morocco both get four players sent off in Saturday's third-place play-off the game would be abandoned and deemed null and void. Then if the same happens in Sunday's final between France and Argentina





Of course, the possibility of this happening is highly unlikely but never say never. After all there have been four red cards in a World Cup came when four players were given their marching orders in the now infamous 'Battle of Nurenberg' between Netherlands and Portugal in 2006.

However, red cards have been sparse in Qatar as only five have been brandished during the entire competition but there is still time...

Should this unlikely scenario fail to play out England will have to look to Euro 2024 in Germany for their next chance to win a trophy.

