The World Cup in Qatar is well underway, and the most contentious tournament ever hosted by FIFA has already served up a couple of big shocks.

Argentina were beaten 2-1 by Saudi Arabia and Germany lost out to Japan in two of the brightest moments from this year’s controversial event, which has been moved from summer to winter for the first time.

Most importantly for England, the Three Lions have gotten off to a strong start after putting on a strong display to beat Iran 6-2.

Gareth Southgate’s side have the chance to make history at this year’s tournament, but how well do you know England’s World Cup history?

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Take our England World Cup quiz below, and scroll down for the answers.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

1. Who is England’s top scorer in world cups with 10 goals?

A) Gary Lineker

B) Harry Kane

C) Michael Owen

D) Bobby Charlton





2. Who did England beat in their only penalty shoot-out win at a World Cup?

A) Hungary

B) Colombia

C) Germany

D) USA





3. How many penalty shootouts have they lost?

A) 4

B) 3

C) 2

D) 1





4. Who has made the most appearances for England at World Cups with 18 caps?

A) David Beckham

B) Wayne Rooney

C) Gordon Banks

D) Peter Shilton





5. Which team has England lost to the most in World Cups?

A) Brazil

B) Germany

C) Italy

D) Portugal

Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

6. Who did England record their biggest win against after thrashing them 6-1?

A) Uruguay

B) Iran

C) Tunisia

D) Panama





7. When was the last World Cup that England failed to qualify for?

A) 1986

B) 1982

C) 1994

D) 1998





8. England won the 1966 World Cup on home soil, but how many teams competed in the tournament?

A) 16

B) 32

C) 8

D) 20





9. What was the first World Cup that England played in?

A) 1930

B) 1938

C) 1962

D) 1950





10. England have had 19 managers, including interims Peter Taylor and Stuart Pearce, but how many non-English managers have they had?

A) 2

B) 3

C) 1

D) 0

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images





11. Who were England beaten by in the third-place play-off in 2018?

A) Croatia

B) Spain

C) Belgium

D) France





12. The Jules Rimet Trophy was won by England in 1966 but it was lost before the tournament being found by a dog called what?

A) Pickles

B) Rex

C) Frank

D) Eric





13. Many people remember England’s 1970 side being stronger than the winning side from 1966, but which team did they lose to in the quarter-finals that year?

A) Brazil

B) Italy

C) Spain

D) West Germany





14. Gary Lineker won the golden boot in 1986 with six goals. Who was the only other England player to score a goal that tournament?

A) John Barnes

B) Peter Beardsley

C) Chris Waddle

D) Peter Reid





15. While England player scored the second fastest goal in World Cup history just 27 seconds into their game against France?

A) Kevin Keegan

B) Bryan Robson

C) Glenn Hoddle

D) Steve Coppell

Ross Kinnaird /Allsport via Getty





Answers:

1. A) Gary Lineker

2. B) Colombia

3. B) 3

4. D) Peter Shilton

5. A) Brazil - 3 times

6. D) Panama

7. C) 1994

8. A) 16

9. D) 1950

10. A) 2 - Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello

11. C) Belgium

12. A) Pickles

13. D) West Germany

14. B) Peter Beardsley

15. B) Bryan Robson

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.