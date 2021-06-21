Fans react as England advances to final 16 of Euro 2020 without even kicking a ball

Forget the Czech Republic game on Tuesday - England just cruised into the final 16 of Euro 2020 without even kicking a ball.

Thanks to Belgium’s win against Finland, England has made it through to the next stages of the tournament - because they can no longer finish worse than third in their group.

Let’s quickly explain if you’re not a superfan: At the Euros the winners and runners-up in each of the six groups automatically qualify for the next round. Then the four best third-placed teams also make it through. (The tie-breaker between teams on the same points is head-to-head record followed by goal difference and goals scored between the teams in question followed by overall goal difference, goals scored, wins and disciplinary record.)

But the addition of allowing four 3rd-placed teams to qualify for the final 16 took all the fun out of the competition, at least for crisp munching goal hunter Gary Lineker:

The whole system is, to both us and many on Twitter, a little confusing.

Some people playfully praised manager Gareth Southgate, who’s been under fire from some fans over England’s uninspiring performances so far:

Some dug up delightful gifs of the man himself:

There are people out there who are rightly wondering why we got so excited during the Scotland game given it all turned out to be way easier than we expected:

Others felt pretty ‘meh’ about the whole thing:

And don’t forget, Wales are through too, and Scotland aren’t out of contention. Could be a very happy British Isles, despite all the lockdown malarkey:

Now, at least, if you don’t fancy watching England tomorrow, you can do something else. Maybe go see Weller, why not?