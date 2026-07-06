If you've wanted to watch live sport in the UK but couldn't get a ticket for something, or if the game you're desperate to watch is being played abroad, then you'll undoubtedly have heard of BOXPARK.

They've become venues synonymous with fans craving an atmosphere for the big sporting occasions, watching huge events with friends or family while enjoying a few drinks with live entertainment and street food vendors.

We've all seen the viral moments of fans absolutely losing it when huge moments happen and in the UK, they usually happen at BOXPARK venues.

But BOXPARK is now taking those experiences to the events themselves.

The BOXPARK entrance at the British F1 GP / Jake Brigstock, Indy100 & The Independent

For the very first time, BOXPARK had an activation at the 2026 British Formula One Grand Prix on the inner section of the track.

Following an ambitious but hugely successful first event of this kind at Aintree in 2025, Silverstone bosses liked what they saw from BOXPARK so much that the chance to have something similar in place for the British GP was offered.

All the finer details were worked out and BOXPARK now has its very own dedicated section at the British GP, complete with a trackside view of the Chapel corner onto the Hanger Straight.

Going into BOXPARK at Silverstone, you're greeted with a side view of the main stage with all different kinds of bars and vendors lining the perimeter of the space.

The covered main stage is where music acts play with a big screen at the back of this. To the rear of that is a huge, cool, dark tent where there are long tables, lots of further seating, more big screens, a bar and activities such as sim racing with more things to do, like play pool or air hockey, available on the approach to it.

There's then easy access to certain grandstands if you've got tickets for the ones on the Hangar Straight or The Loop.

I went for the day on the Sunday (race day) and really enjoyed my experience. To note, BOXPARK provided a general admission ticket with a seat in the grandstand by The Loop.

Professor Green performs on the BOXPARK main stage / Jake Brigstock, Indy100 & The Independent

After getting to the Silverstone circuit and getting a couple of bus transfers to the inner section of the track, when entering the BOXPARK space I was greeted with Professor Green starting a set.

There were a number of different kind of musical acts on all throughout the day and there really was a bit of something for everyone, whatever kind of music you're into.

After a quick tour, I then got some food from one of the vendors. This is where the only slightly negative experience I had was as the wait for food was quite long and all the other vendors were really busy at the time too.

After queueing for a few minutes to place my order (which is no problem at all), I then had around a 30-35 minute wait before my food was ready. It didn't leave much time to eat it before getting to the grandstand in good time for the race starting, meaning I had to rush it down.

I completely understand this sort of thing can happen at peak times but this lengthy wait did have me anxiously clock watching.

While waiting for my order, I kept an eye on some of the other vendors nearby and saw although the queues for them was just as long, customers were getting their food much quicker.

Having said that, it was really quick and easy getting a drink. Service was very fast and efficient in this area as you'd expect from BOXPARK.

The capacity for each day in BOXPARK specifically was 4,500 and although Sunday was sold out, importantly, it didn't feel overcrowded. With so many different things to do, there were always seats available either in the tent or outside if that was wanted.

Vendors and bars line the perimeter of the space / Jake Brigstock, Indy100 & The Independent

With the entertainment, BOXPARK timed all the beats perfectly, having acts or music playing when there was a lull in proceedings but then allowing the action on track to do the talking.

For example, for the hilarious LEGO drivers parade, music was turned down mid-DJ set and was played on the big screens for fans to enjoy.

Once this was over, the music was turned back up, meaning there was always something going on even if there wasn't anything necessarily happening on track. BOXPARK really complemented what was happening during the event itself.

Although I took my place in the grandstand at The Loop, I did notice quite a lot of people enjoyed the race from the view within the BOXPARK enclosure, seeing the drivers trying to get the perfect run onto the Hangar Straight from Chapel which follows the famous Maggots and Becketts series of corners.

BOXPARK has a really good position here as it offers people the chance to watch a Formula One car dance through that section.

After the race, a band took to the stage to play through some classics and again, it was easy to get a drink. There were further events happening into the evening, such as an exhibition darts match between two of the world's best players in Luke Littler and Michael van Gerwen but I had to head back before getting the chance to check this out.

That's another example of the kind of the all-round entertainment BOXPARK is looking to bring.

The tent is absolutely massive / Jake Brigstock, Indy100 & The Independent

With the British F1 GP leaning more into the festival experience than ever, BOXPARK offers a great slice of that at Silverstone.

It feels as though the quintessential BOXPARK experience is on tour with lots of entertainment, a great selection of food vendors and bars keeping the drinks flowing.

It can be very busy at peak times, especially with food, so it's worth keeping that in mind and timing it so you're not rushing or worrying you'll miss anything - but that's the same for anything really.

For the first of a five year deal to be at the British F1 GP, it's a brilliant start for BOXPARK and with ambitions to continually grow on this, it's on a really encouraging trajectory.

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