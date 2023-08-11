The new men’s Premier League season is about to kick off – and that means fantasy football enthusiasts will be making the final tweaks to their teams in the hope of earning early bragging rights over their friends and colleagues.

But for many, the real competition starts well before the actual football begins (and no, not with those pointless pre-season “tournaments”).

Picking a good team name is an art unto itself. Will you go for the funny, the shocking or the clever?

Perhaps you’ll make a play on one of your favourite player’s names from yesteryear, or maybe you’ll stubbornly reference your mid-table League 1 team, despite the fact they will almost certainly not play in the Premier League any time soon.

Or maybe you're that one person who just hasn't got any imagination, and go for some variation on "Your Mum". Hopefully, you're not that person.

To help inspire those who haven’t yet picked a name, here are some of the creative, hilarious, and downright stupid names that have already been taken.

Show Me Da Mane

Allardyce Lost

Teenage Mutant Ninja Skrtels

Haven't Jota Clue

Botman & Robin

Sam Allardyce as Leeds United manager in the 2022/23 Premier League season Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Obviously 'Big' Sam Allardyce isn't managing a team right now, after seeing Leeds United go down to the Championship at the end of last season. But that doesn't really matter, right?

Oh, and Martin Skrtel hasn't made an appearance in the Premier League since 2016 when he was a Liverpool player. Good work by the Reds fan who came up with that rather outdated one.

Here are a few more:

The Wizard of Ozil

Guns ’N Moses

Lady Yaya

Absolutely Fabregas

Neville Wears Prada

Gary Neville will make a return to TV screens this weekend as the Premier League restarts – but probably not decked out in Prada. Michael Regan/Getty Images

Seems like fantasy football fans are hell-bent on using the names of old players in their teams. Here are some more:

Alisson Wonderland

Lord of the Ings

Obi Wan-Bissaka

Backstreet Moyes

Haalandaise Sauce

Erling Haaland in the Community Shield match against Arsenal last week Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Okay, we're getting better. At least all of those players and managers are actually still going to be involved in the action at the start of this season.

The curtain raiser on the 2023/24 Premier League is Burnley versus Manchester City. The rest of the weekend sees big games like Chelsea versus Liverpool and European hopefuls Brentford versus Tottenham Hotspur, both on Sunday.

So if you haven't already thought of your hilarious team name, it's time to get your skates on.

